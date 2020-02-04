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Organic Gardening Tips With Dr. Patrick Quillin | Clips from "A Global Quest"
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45 views • February 04, 2020
In this video, cancer researcher Ty Bollinger walks with nutrition expert Dr. Patrick Quillin through his organic garden, while Dr. Quillin shares his top organic gardening tips. The full interview with Dr. Quillin is part of the "The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest" documentary-series.
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