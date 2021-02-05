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Juan O Savin Provides Updates With Michael Jaco.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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1342 views • February 05, 2021
Michael notes the call starts at 1:07 - the posting for this said it was a Premiere (live recording) so we believe this is an older call (YouTube Premieres are prerecorded but then those recordings are played live, with live chat and donations like standard live streams).

UPDATE 11:36 A.M. ET
We did some digging after publishing this and Michael Jaco first published this 2 months ago -- meaning the info is not new but could be new to you if you have not heard this call before. For that reason, we will leave this posted.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DRclYIPPoI | DylanLikens
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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