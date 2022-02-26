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MERCHANT SHIPS HIT BY MISSILES; GRAIN/FERT EXPORTS STOP IN UKRAINE/RUSSIA
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331 views • February 26, 2022
ice.age.farmer


Ukraine & Russia grains--30% of world global exports--are no longer moving as three merchant ships have been hit by missiles in the Black Sea, including one chartered by Cargill to move grains. Brazil is frantic after fertilizer imports from Russia are threatened. The global food trade is coming to a screeching halt and food prices are exploding even further as the conflict escalates. Christian breaks down the developments from just the last 48 hours in this Ice Age Farmer special report.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/02/25/merchant-ships-hit-by-missiles-grain-fert-exports-stop-in-ukraine-russia/

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(0:00) exec summary
(5:08) Food prices explode
(6:35) China accepts Russian wheat
(8:06) Ukraine ports closed, grain supply threatened
(9:14) Cargill's merchant vessel hit by missile
(10:18) Cargill, Maersk, ADM halt operations
(11:13) Merchant ships being hit by missiles, shipping stops
(14:12) Countries frantic to find food imports
(16:25) Bayer declares force majeure, no delivery of insectides
(16:52) Brazil braces for fertilizer pinch, can't grow soybeans (top exporter)
(18:39) This is all by design.
(19:17) 57% farmers surveyed were ALREADY unable to get needed inputs
(19:44) GROW FOOD! Decentralize now!
Keywords
foodrussiagardenwheatukraineanimalsgrowice age farmergrainsblack seamerchant ships
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