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Celebrity Idiots - the Other 24 Report w Seymour Guff (Candid Puppet News - Episode 005)
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160 views • April 01, 2022
Seymour and the Other 24 team identify some extreme behaviour by celebrities on issues where they have no moral authority or expertise. Is everybody a medical expert now? Do they all get to have a say in our personal medical choices? Let’s see what’s happening. (Ep-005) April 1, 2022
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353 "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353 "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
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