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Welcome To The Rabbit Hole by Teace Snyder - Conspiracy Synergy - Episode One
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20 views • January 16, 2022
As a follow up to our most recent episode, we wanted to share Teace Snyder's work with all of you in the Infowars Family. His "Conspiracy Synergy" episodes are so on point, informative, entertaining and hilarious. These episodes are great tools to share with normies to try and break down the walls and the cognitive dissonance to try and impart on them, in a non-abrasive way, that perhaps their reality isn't exactly what they perceive it to be. Each episode is also full of valuable nuggets for the most seasoned researchers as well. Can you find the Easter Eggs? This is Episode One. To continue further down the rabbit hole and find references, go to https://ConspiracySynergy.com
Conspiracy Synergy: https://conspiracysynergy.com/about.html
Homepage: https://teace.ca/
Blindfold (Film): https://vimeo.com/34497756
SHIRTS: https://conspiracysynergy.creator-spring.com/?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OriginalClicheEntertainment
Twitter: https://twitter.com/teacesnyder
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
Conspiracy Synergy: https://conspiracysynergy.com/about.html
Homepage: https://teace.ca/
Blindfold (Film): https://vimeo.com/34497756
SHIRTS: https://conspiracysynergy.creator-spring.com/?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OriginalClicheEntertainment
Twitter: https://twitter.com/teacesnyder
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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