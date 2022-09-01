Glimmer, Dr Mike Yeadon Has Been Clear and Consistent and Courageous From the Get-Go.



https://rumble.com/v1i9eyd-glimmer-dr-mike-yeadon-has-been-clear-and-consistent-and-courageous-from-th.html





One of the TOP NAMES for the Pandemic Hall of Fame.

I’ve been collecting names….





Dr Yeadon has been clear and consistent from the get-go. What he has publicly said so bravely, and continues to do so, WILL BE talked about by generations to come.





All of humanity owes his integrity and others of his ilk a great deal.

Dr Yeadon, thank you so much for all you do! You were born for such a time as this.





Original Source

https://odysee.com/@FreedomTirade:f/GLIMMER:d





God Bless you Dr Yeadon! You are our hero! It has been so frustrating and infuriating to observe doctors and nurses in whom we trust not standing up. I worked in the pediatric field as a manager for 30 years and I can't understand the silence from all my co workers, nurses and doctors alike. It seems they're all under hypnosis. They don't want to talk about it, you only get silence from them it's unbelievable. Truly I no longer can stand being around them, I'm ashamed for their cowardice. I'm sad for the patients that trust them.





https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-25-covid-vaccines-reprogram-immune-system-attack-organs.html#

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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Dr Mike Yeadon, Pregnancy, Courageous