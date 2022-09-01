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Glimmer, Dr Mike Yeadon Has Been Clear and Consistent and Courageous From the Get-Go.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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352 views • September 01, 2022

Glimmer, Dr Mike Yeadon Has Been Clear and Consistent and Courageous From the Get-Go.

https://rumble.com/v1i9eyd-glimmer-dr-mike-yeadon-has-been-clear-and-consistent-and-courageous-from-th.html


One of the TOP NAMES for the Pandemic Hall of Fame.

I’ve been collecting names….


Dr Yeadon has been clear and consistent from the get-go. What he has publicly said so bravely, and continues to do so, WILL BE talked about by generations to come.


All of humanity owes his integrity and others of his ilk a great deal.

Dr Yeadon, thank you so much for all you do!  You were born for such a time as this.


Original Source

https://odysee.com/@FreedomTirade:f/GLIMMER:d


God Bless you Dr Yeadon! You are our hero! It has been so frustrating and infuriating to observe doctors and nurses in whom we trust not standing up. I worked in the pediatric field as a manager for 30 years and I can't understand the silence from all my co workers, nurses and doctors alike. It seems they're all under hypnosis. They don't want to talk about it, you only get silence from them it's unbelievable. Truly I no longer can stand being around them, I'm ashamed for their cowardice. I'm sad for the patients that trust them.


https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-25-covid-vaccines-reprogram-immune-system-attack-organs.html#

=================================


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---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

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Dr Mike Yeadon, Pregnancy, Courageous

Keywords
pregnancycourageousdr mike yeadon
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