Working Your Way To Heaven Myth (WYWTH) Exposed!

What is the WYTH myth? It stands for Working Your Way to Heaven, and according to most, it's one of the worst things you can do as a Christian. For years, the debate over salvation by works vs grace has been raging, but this video is going to put an end to the debate once and for all. If you want to know how to be saved and go to heaven, stop looking to the thief on the cross for the answer, and other false doctrines of Christianity, and listen to what the Bible REALLY says about "works salvation".