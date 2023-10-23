Create New Account
Setting Up 2nd Exodus
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Why do we see violence (Hamas) throughout the world right now? What is God telling us? What should we expect going forward?

We should expect worldwide violence against Jews to increase to drive them home to Israel. We need a Second Exodus in a few years, so Jews need to come home.

We need Israel to be frightened by warring nations, but win. Israel needs to become the only safe place for Jews in the world.

We need economic signs and cosmic signs to increase. We need to be so frightened about nuclear conflict that messiahs will look tempting.

We need the end time's players to step forward and do their jobs.

We need you to get your garments clean. (What's that?) Join us!

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationgreat tribulation2nd exodus

