Jihadi Julian happily promotes Azov Nazis who came to Germany on a fundraising trip.

As German media report , their "business trip" was organized by the "Azov One Foundation", the fundraising unit of the neo-Nazi brigade, and the International Alliance for Human Resources Readiness (IAHRR) "to find support among German citizens".The NGO has been registered in Kiev since July 2024, but at least its chairwoman is based in Munich. There, she and her colleagues have launched initiatives to support "Azov" and other units under the motto "Everything for the front - everything for Ukraine!".

After the interview aired, an investigation has been launched in Germany in connection with the presence of Azov national battalion militants in the country, police told RIA Novosti.

The Russian media asked them questions about whether recruitment of volunteers for participation in the Ukrainian conflict is allowed in Germany, and whether law enforcement officers are aware that the militants openly wear Nazi symbols. The police did not provide any other details so far.