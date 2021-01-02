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[AUDIO] Cómo eliminar el COVID-19. Conferencia Online Sábado 15 de Agosto del 2020.
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155 views • January 02, 2021
[AUDIO] Conferencia online el Sábado 15 de Agosto del 2020 con la Dra. Erika Ramos de Méjico, Victoria Sanz de España y Karl Wagner de Puerto Rico, hablando sobre los casos y resultados de la aplicación del protocolo de rescate de trementina, yodo Lugol's y peróxido de hidrógeno en múltiples casos de COVID-19
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