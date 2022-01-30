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UKRAINE & GREAT RESET EXPLAINED, FEDERAL RESERVE MONEY FLEECING AMERICA W/ HARLEY SCHLANGER (2OF2)
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385 views • January 30, 2022
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Prepare for economic turmoil, get your silver before it's too late. Contact [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent You" and you will receive great service and the best price in the United States - Guaranteed!

Harley Schlanger returns to the program to discuss the Ukraine war, what is actually going on in the country and how the Great Reset ties into the conflict. We also discuss the disgusting and incredible fleecing of America occurring right now by the Globalists, the Federal Reserve and the Biden Administration who are determined to destroy the United States and all Western Countries.

Sign up for Bastyon here: https://bastyon.com/sarahwestall?ref=PKSV2KXCdEtTtYb8rF3xMMgiiKe1oDstXR (don't forget to give one of my videos 5 stars and to download the software).

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Email [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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constitutionrussiausjulian assangefederal reservemoneybankersputinukrainesarah westallwar crimeharley schlangergreat resetbusiness game changers radio
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