Recipe For A False Flag; Military Mass Casualty Drills Happening Now

This guy is on my potential gatekeeper watchlist so I don't endorse all his material. But gatekeeper or not, he is correct that this is a prime warning indicator of our government getting ready to pull another on on us.



Just like on 911; that very day the fire and police deptartments were doing terrorist drills in New York City; and the military all over USA were doing Terrorist hijacking drills with dozens and dozens of planes in the air for the drills - a coincidence of course...



False Flag (False Flag Event or Operation) - A preplanned or contrived event disguised to seem affiliated with a group OTHER THAN the one it really is affiliated with. For example, a "false flag operation" might be a terrorist act committed by one group for the express purpose of discrediting another group, which is framed for it. A popular example would be for a government to actually cause the bombing of it's own citizens to increase the sentiment to go to war against the group or national entity which is being blamed for it. Governments have been using this tactic since there were such a thing as governments. EVERY war we have ever been in, began because of a false flag event. (Email a request to me and I'll send you the list.)

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of." ---Edward Bernays, Father of Public Relations and Master of Propaganda