And We Know 11.15.2022 Anticipating TRUMP announcement! AZ STEAL for WORLD to SEE! FTX. DO not be DISCOURAGED! PRA
High Hopes
Published 13 days ago
LT of And We Know


November 15, 2022


Well, they showed up with bags out of nowhere in AZ, turned off the electricity in NEVADA, stuffed ballot boxes, slow rolled the count and they think they saved themselves from the DEATH PENALTY for TREASON. Let’s dig in to see what the announcement from Trump could provide tonight.. everyone is guessing. The ship is getting hit on all sides, but hold on tight.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1up24c-11.15.22-anticipating-trump-announcement-az-steal-for-world-to-see-ftx.-do-.html


trumpcurrent eventsnewstreasonpresidentchristianarizonastealnevadaazltand we knowexposing evilftxstuffed ballot boxes

