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12/10/2021 Let's Talk America :Jon Schrock Guest Hosting Ft Dr. Douglas Frank
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956 views • December 10, 2021
Jon Schrock - jbs.org
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Find Dr. Douglas Frank on these platforms:
Telegram.org - https://t.me/s/FollowTheData
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/DrFrank
Frank Speech - https://frankspeech.com/dr-douglas-g-frank
Dr. Douglas G. Frank’s Election Analysis:
https://electionfraud20.org/dr-frank-reports/
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Watch "Let's Talk America" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every weekday from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm EST
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at iamtv.us
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Find Dr. Douglas Frank on these platforms:
Telegram.org - https://t.me/s/FollowTheData
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/DrFrank
Frank Speech - https://frankspeech.com/dr-douglas-g-frank
Dr. Douglas G. Frank’s Election Analysis:
https://electionfraud20.org/dr-frank-reports/
-
Watch "Let's Talk America" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every weekday from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm EST
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at iamtv.us
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