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Frontline Flash™ FDA Officials Resign with Dr Peterson Pierre (1_3_22)
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433 views • January 05, 2022
Frontline Flash™ FDA Officials Resign with Dr Peterson Pierre (1_3_22)
https://rumble.com/vs0c3z-frontline-flash-fda-officials-resign-with-dr-peterson-pierre-1-3-22.html
Original Subscribed Source
https://rumble.com/vrtmva-frontline-flash-fda-officials-resign-with-dr.-peterson-pierre-1.3.22.html
Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents: ‘FDA Officials Resign’ (1.3.22). The Real Story of Right Now ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow the Flash on social @FrontlineFlash
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Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vs0c3z-frontline-flash-fda-officials-resign-with-dr-peterson-pierre-1-3-22.html
Original Subscribed Source
https://rumble.com/vrtmva-frontline-flash-fda-officials-resign-with-dr.-peterson-pierre-1.3.22.html
Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents: ‘FDA Officials Resign’ (1.3.22). The Real Story of Right Now ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow the Flash on social @FrontlineFlash
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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