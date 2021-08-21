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Biden's Binary a TOTAL Lie: the cost of Leaving Afghanistan for Women + Terror
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30 views • August 21, 2021
The Biden administration, his handlers of this puppet president, want us to believe that the binary option was to stay and continue to throw treasure into Afghanistan, while the purpose of remaining was not to nation build, but to prevent terror attacks from happening on our soil and in doing so, fight the Taliban and Al Qaeda top a stalemate.
The costs of leaving are far higher than remaining.
#afghanistan #opportunitycost #Biden
The costs of leaving are far higher than remaining.
#afghanistan #opportunitycost #Biden
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