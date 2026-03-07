BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Solana (SOL) & Telcoin (TEL) | Is the Bottom Coming Soon? ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
20 views • 2 days ago

Solana (SOL), and Telcoin (TEL) price prediction and crypto analysis covering cryptocurrency market trends, altcoin price action, and blockchain market cycles. Technical analysis using Elliott Wave, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), liquidity, trend lines, and momentum for crypto traders, investors, and speculators.


Uploading three videos per week featuring cryptocurrency market analysis, including XRP, altcoins, and ISO 20022 cryptocurrencies. Learn crypto trading strategies, trading setups, institutional liquidity concepts, market cycles, altcoin season trends, and high-probability setups for day trading, swing trading, long-term crypto investing, and crypto wallet security.


This channel covers cryptocurrency market analysis, XRP trends, altcoins, blockchain technology, crypto trading strategies, crypto investing, technical analysis across the digital asset market, and precious metals.


Topics often covered include crypto price predictions, crypto market updates, best altcoins to buy, crypto bull run analysis, Bitcoin price analysis, institutional liquidity movements, crypto wallet security, altcoin season trends, and technical trading strategies.


Crypto | Bitcoin | XRP | Altcoins | Cryptocurrency | Crypto Trading | Blockchain | Crypto Investing | Price Prediction | Crypto Market Analysis | Crypto News | Altcoin Season | Crypto Bull Run | Trading Setups | Precious Metals | Crypto Wallet Security | Solana | SOL | Telcoin | TEL |


#crypto #bitcoin #xrp #cryptotrading #altcoins #blockchain #cryptowalletsecurity #preciousmetals #altcoinseason #cryptobullrun #tradingsetups #solana #sol #telcoin #tel


🔐 If you hold crypto long term, make sure your wallet is secure.

Watch my full Crypto Security & Cold Storage Guide here →

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_isV2FRolulAl-9twzuZJuiHNrh1udmZ


✅ Use the discount code 444 for 44% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.

Keywords
blockchainmoneymarketscryptotradingstocksbanksfinanceinvestingmaking moneydigital currencysoltelsolanabank crashtelcointelcoin bankthe clarity act
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
A strategic pivot: U.S. secures Venezuelan gold in post-Maduro economic shift

A strategic pivot: U.S. secures Venezuelan gold in post-Maduro economic shift

Willow Tohi
Mind Wars: A guide to breaking free from brainwashing

Mind Wars: A guide to breaking free from brainwashing

Kevin Hughes
The Remnant Rising: Exposing the hidden hand behind economic collapse

The Remnant Rising: Exposing the hidden hand behind economic collapse

Ramon Tomey
A costly reckoning: Tariff refund delays threaten to inflate federal liability

A costly reckoning: Tariff refund delays threaten to inflate federal liability

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy