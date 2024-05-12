Create New Account
Dolphin Blue (2003, Arcade) [three glitchy stages]
Note: The emulation of the game is still far from complete. This video shows the first three stages of the game.

Dolphin Blue (ドルフィンブルー) is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed and published by Sammy. It was only released in the arcades.

Dolphin Blue is quite similar to the Metal Slug games, especially Metal Slug 6, which runs on the same arcade board.

shootemuparcade gamesammyrunngun

