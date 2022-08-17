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Back to the Book of Acts Part 46: Paul's Prison Ministry
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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9 views • August 17, 2022

Most pastors don’t preach from chapter 25 of the Book of Acts because it is seems like nothing more than legal wrangling in a court some 1,900 years ago that is not relevant for today. On the contrary, as Pastor John brings out historical facts about the major players in this chapter, you will appreciate how Paul firmly stood his ground.

The same satanic spiritual power behind the Jewish leadership is still behind the modern day Jewish leaders who are using the same tactics against Christians today. Once you understand this chilling truth, you’ll be able to organize your prayer life in such a way that you can resist the evil system of the Devil. Even though this initially looks like a boring chapter, there is much to learn from it.                                                                                                                                                Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1186.pdf

 RLJ-1186 -- MAY 17, 2009

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