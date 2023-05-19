AFU positions are on Fire in Bakhmut (Artyomovsk) Tonight

AFU positions are on fire in Bakhmut tonight
Today, the units of the Wagner PMCs have advanced up to 500 meters,330 000m2 are occupied.
The enemy controls 0.6 km2.
"Heavy, bloody battles continue in Bakhmut.
We are close to completing the task. The fighting is still going on. The enemy is pulling up reserves."
Yevgeny Prigozhin on the situation in Bakhmut.
