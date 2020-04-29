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COVID19 Thermal Imaging Checkpoints coming to Grocery Stores & other Businesses!!
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103 views • April 29, 2020
Thermal imaging cameras are the latest devices businesses hope will help reopen the economy while keeping people safe from the threat of COVID-19. The cameras are used to scan temperature from a safe distance, and if a fever — a common coronavirus symptom — is detected, the company could require further screening or deny the person entry altogether.
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