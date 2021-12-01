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If these vaccines don't kill everyone we are looking at a very disfigured population
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381 views • December 01, 2021
Oh my . . . this is a new reaction that I have not heard of or seen before . . . but again why did this person go and take the second shot when he had already experienced a reaction with the first!!
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