Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ural Tank Factory in Russia Does Not Sleep - Ural gives birth to new tanks for the country, day and night, 24/7.
113 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 days ago |

 Ural does not sleep: Ural gives birth to new tanks for the country

Employees of Uralvagonzavod day and night create an armored fist of the Russian army

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket