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MEDIA: NURSES QUITTING, FEAR "DELTA" - TRUTH: MASS EXODUS DUE TO VAXX MANDATES!
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20 views • September 02, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE: August 29, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vlyq5r-medi....a-nurses-quitting-fe
About 1/3 of nurses are expected to leave their careers due to the overreaching, unconstitutional and illegal mandates that would force them to be jabbed with a "top secret" substance that has resulted in catastrophic and UNREPORTED injury and death.
The 'media' tells you that they're leaving because they're nervous, scared or stressed out about the "Delta Variant", but what they're really scared of is the "Communist Variant".
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vlyq5r-medi....a-nurses-quitting-fe
About 1/3 of nurses are expected to leave their careers due to the overreaching, unconstitutional and illegal mandates that would force them to be jabbed with a "top secret" substance that has resulted in catastrophic and UNREPORTED injury and death.
The 'media' tells you that they're leaving because they're nervous, scared or stressed out about the "Delta Variant", but what they're really scared of is the "Communist Variant".
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