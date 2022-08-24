Ruger 10/22 Collectors Series 2nd Edition Shorts

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Ambidextrous practice offhand, squat, and prone.Bolt manipulation with Volquartsen auto bolt release
Ambgun Ruger 10/22 Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle
TACBRO Auto Bolt Release
https://amzn.to/3AIiIET
Achilles - Strings by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100463
Artist: http://incompetech.com/