Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 August 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, assault groups of the Zapad Group of Forces, in the course of offensive operations on a wide front, took more advantageous positions close to Olshana (Kharkov region).

In the course of active defence actions, 9 attacks & counterattacks of units of 25th airborne, 14th, 32nd & 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been successfully repelled near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov reg).

As a result of Ground-Attack & Army aviation, artillery, enemy manpower & hardware concentration areas close to Dvurechnaya, Petropavlovka, Krakhmalnoye & Kupyansk (Kharkov reg).

The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, as well as 2 D-20 howitzers.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug GOF in close cooperation with aviation & artillery, 18 attacks by assault groups of 17th tank, 23rd, 60th mech, 5th assault & 80th airborne assault brigades of the AFU have been successfully repelled near Artyomovsk, Kleshcheevka & Zaitsevo (DPR).

In addition, manpower & hardware concentration areas of AFU 28th & 54th mech brig have been hit near Kurdyumovka and Seversk (DPR).

The enemy losses were up to 210 servicemen, 1 tank, 4 infantry fighting vehic, 6 pickups & 3 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, as a result of active action by units of the Vostok GOF, aviation and artillery, 3 attacks by assault groups of the 72nd Mech Brig & the 37th Marine Brig of the AFU have been successfully repelled close to Nikolskoye & Urozhaynoye (DPR).

OP-Tactical & Army aviation have hit manpower & hardware concentration areas of the 31st Mech Brig, 110th, 128th territorial def brig near Staromayorskoye (DPR) & Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy losses were up to 125 UKR servicemen, 8 armoured fight vehic & 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions of the units of the Tsentr GOF aviation, artill & heavy flamethrower syst, 3 attacks by assault groups of 68th infantry, 21st, 67th mech brigades of the AFU have been successfully repelled close to Novoyegorovka, Zhitlovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, a complex fire atack has been inflicted on manpower and hardware clusters of 44th, 63rd, 66th mechanised brigades and the 1st Special Forces Brigade of the AFU close to Novovodyanoye, Chervonopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Grad MLRS and 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of pre-emptive actions of Russian troops, aviation, and artillery, units of 44th artillery, 46th, 65th, 118th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been hit near Zagornoye, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka and Novosyolovka (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Pion high-power self-propelled cannon, 1 Msta-B gun, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 UK-manufactured FH-70 howitzer, as well as 1 Krab Polish-manufactured self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, as well as 3 D-20 howitzers.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 122 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 143 areas.

A forward command post of Khortitsia combined group of Ukrainian troops has been hit close to Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, 3 ammunition depots of 44th artillery, 43rd, 66th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been destroyed near Zaporozhye, Cherneshchina and Neskuchnoye (Kharkov region).

Air defence facilities have shot down 5 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

In addition, 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Donetsk, Artyomovsk, Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic), Pologi, Tokmak, Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region) and Staraya Zburyevka (Kherson region).

📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,565 unmanned aerial vehicles, 428 air defence missile systems, 11,185 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,803 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,137 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.