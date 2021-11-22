They Got Us Again With This Gain-Of-Function bullshit, giving Covid-19 its only legitimacy... We are so easily distracted from the fact that no virus has ever existed or made anyone sick. This is because all is from sin, and all illness is the same, i.e. Toxicity. Which is made worse every flu season because of the ignorance of God's protection system, i.e. The Biblical Dietary Laws. It is just that simple because God is not the author of confusion. The Ferguson Modeling Is: Dr. Fouci Is; Dr. Burks Is and you if you follow them instead of God's Words...

Dr. Fouci's Gain Of Function Miss-Direction: WE Fell For It Again...

Dr. Fouci's Gain Of Function Miss-Direction: WE Fell For It Again...