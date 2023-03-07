Create New Account
Mel K & Brandon Straka | Persecuted J6 #Walkaway Founder Rebuilds Following Tragic Injustice
Mel K interviews Brandon Straka at CPAC 2023


Learn more about Brandon Straka:
https://www.brandonstraka.com

Learn more about the Walkaway Campaign:
https://www.walkawaycampaign.com

We The People must stand strong. stay united, resolute, calm and focus on the mission - God Wins!

