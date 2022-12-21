The CCP Uses Social Infiltration, Like TikTok and Huawei To Infiltrate US

https://gnews.org/articles/611012
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 A young American citizen Joey: The CCP uses social infiltration, like TikTok and Huawei to infiltrate the US. For the infiltration of smaller countries, they use ‘One Belt, One Road’.
