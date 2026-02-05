BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
They Laughed at the "Conspiracy" – Now Spain's Socialists Are CELEBRATING the Great Replacement
Recharge Freedom
363 followers
59 views • 24 hours ago

Spain's leftist elite just dropped the mask: Former Equality Minister Irene Montero openly endorsed the "Great Replacement" at a rally, saying "Ojalá teoría del reemplazo" – wishing for replacement of "fascists and racists" with hardworking migrants to "sweep" them away. She even tied it to regularizing 500,000+ undocumented immigrants and pushing for their citizenship/voting rights.

Watch the viral speech translation on screen – this isn't a conspiracy theory anymore; it's their victory lap!This comes right after PM Pedro Sánchez's government fast-tracked amnesty for half a million illegals (official line: "labor shortages" and "humanitarian" – real goal: electoral majority?). Montero begged migrants: don't leave us "alone with so many fascists." Translation? Import voters loyal to socialism to lock in one-party rule forever – just like the playbook in the US with open borders and amnesty promises.And it's not stopping there: Sánchez is now pushing a "digital protection" law – banning social media for under-16s with mandatory ID checks (hello, surveillance), criminalizing execs over "hate speech," outlawing "harmful" algorithms, and tracking "polarization footprints." Critics like Pavel Durov call it what it is: a censorship wet dream to silence dissent against the amnesty, migration push, and cultural overhaul.This is the global socialist strategy exposed – play the compassion card, import dependency, censor opposition, and demolish traditions in the name of "progress." Wake up before it's too late.If this resonates, smash that LIKE button (helps the algorithm!), SUBSCRIBE for more unfiltered takes, and drop your thoughts below: Is this demographic engineering or "diversity"? Who's next – Europe? The US?

#GreatReplacement #IreneMontero #Spain #Immigration #PedroSanchez #Censorship #Socialism #WokeAgenda #MigrationCrisis






