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Antibody Dependent Enhancement Tidal Wave Coming
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299 views • December 29, 2021
It will be a soul crusher. It won't be the coronavirus or it's variants that will be killing all of your friends and family, it will be their own killer T-cells doing the destruction. Of course, it will be blamed on a variant but it will really be a delayed adverse reaction of the vaccine and the boosters which were injected into the body. Saving humanity will almost be achieved at this point.
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