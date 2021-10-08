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Bible Speaks More on Government Than Heaven: Pastor Tvedt
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80 views • October 08, 2021
The reluctance of so many pastors to preach on government and politics is extremely misguided at best, warns Pastor Bill Tvedt of Jubilee Family Church in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. In fact, the Bible speaks more about government than it does about Heaven, says Pastor Tvedt. Part of the reason America is in the mess that it's in is because the pulpits of America have been silent on these critical issues. It's time for that to change, the pastor argues.
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