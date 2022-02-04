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Dr. Peter McCullough with Dr. Deb
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207 views • February 04, 2022
This video is one doctor talking to another. There is a lot of medical terminology. Ejection fraction, for instance, means the amount of blood the heart pumps to the body (normal is 50% and less than that is not good). If you are a medical professional you will understand. Please listen to this information. Dr. McCullough is humble and tireless; exactly the kind of doctor you would want. Thank God for Dr. McCullough and Dr. Deb for getting this information out.
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