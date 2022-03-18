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The Healing Properties of Linen Clothing - Don't Wear Mixed Fabrics? - Deuteronomy 22:11 - alphatalkz98 tiktok
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56 views • March 18, 2022
In 2003 a Jewish doctor, Heidi Yellen, did a study on the frequencies of fabrics, in which she showed that a healthy human body has a signature frequency of 100, and wearing a material that measures less than 100 units of energy would compromise our wellbeing
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