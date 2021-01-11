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You May Not Like Scott McKay's Speculations, But He Knows Real History
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1276 views • January 11, 2021
You May Not Like Scott McKay's Speculations, But He Knows Real History
Broadcasts Source (Patriot Streetfighter):
• January 03, 2021 &
• November 12, 2020
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Broadcasts Source (Patriot Streetfighter):
• January 03, 2021 &
• November 12, 2020
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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