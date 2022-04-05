© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bucha Massacre Commentary
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • April 05, 2022
We know who lies all the time. Just look at the stories behind WMD's, Afghan papers, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Pentagon Papers. Only a fool trusts our media and government.
"Ukraine: ' Bucha Massacre ' - The Truth versus the Propaganda"
https://youtu.be/UWSalCoWrwU
"Thanks for watching and your support, if you have any questions, would like to support my work, you can email me at [email protected] - and thanks again! More reportage coming up soon!" - Graham Phillips
"Ukraine: ' Bucha Massacre ' - The Truth versus the Propaganda"
https://youtu.be/UWSalCoWrwU
"Thanks for watching and your support, if you have any questions, would like to support my work, you can email me at [email protected] - and thanks again! More reportage coming up soon!" - Graham Phillips
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.