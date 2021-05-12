© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WW3 Is A Chinese Bioweapon
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • May 12, 2021
While gullible Americans fight a war with each other based on lies. And those lies poison the Democratic process that is coming apart at the seams.
Covid 19, Dr. Fauci's gain of function research biological weapon was just the beginning.
According to a document obtained by the US State Department and first reported by the investigative journalism of the Australian. 18 Chinese People's Liberation Army scientists and health officials examined the weaponisation of SARS viruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Predicting a third world war would be fought with biological weapons.
In an update to the document in 2018 published in numerous international publications. The military scientists had found four new pathogens and ten new bacteria while 'more than 1,640 new viruses were discovered using metagenomics technology'.The document claims that bioweapons will be 'the core weapon for victory' in a third world war. And then goes on to lay out the ideal conditions to release a bioweapon and cause maximum damage.
Stating that the bio weapons should be released at night, or at dawn, dusk, or under cloudy weather, with 'a stable wind direction...so that the aerosol can float into the target area'. Resulting in a surge of hospital treatment, causing the enemy's medical system to collapse'. An exhausted medical system already tested under Covid 19 and ultimately overseen by the World Health Organization Chinese ally.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609943a0ba8baf1c1f9287c2
Covid 19, Dr. Fauci's gain of function research biological weapon was just the beginning.
According to a document obtained by the US State Department and first reported by the investigative journalism of the Australian. 18 Chinese People's Liberation Army scientists and health officials examined the weaponisation of SARS viruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Predicting a third world war would be fought with biological weapons.
In an update to the document in 2018 published in numerous international publications. The military scientists had found four new pathogens and ten new bacteria while 'more than 1,640 new viruses were discovered using metagenomics technology'.The document claims that bioweapons will be 'the core weapon for victory' in a third world war. And then goes on to lay out the ideal conditions to release a bioweapon and cause maximum damage.
Stating that the bio weapons should be released at night, or at dawn, dusk, or under cloudy weather, with 'a stable wind direction...so that the aerosol can float into the target area'. Resulting in a surge of hospital treatment, causing the enemy's medical system to collapse'. An exhausted medical system already tested under Covid 19 and ultimately overseen by the World Health Organization Chinese ally.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609943a0ba8baf1c1f9287c2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.