The Souls in Purgatory Confirm to Seer We Are Close to the Prophesied Warning of Garabandal!
32 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


January 17, 2023


In Garabandal the Virgin Mary reinforced the Catholic doctrine on Purgatory and the Souls in Purgatory confirm Garabandal.


The souls in Purgatory visit Earth with special permission from God to ask for prayers, masses and sacrifices, in order to quickly ascend to Heaven.

Source: https://forosdelavirgen.org/almas-purgatorio-aviso-garabandal/


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds9_xACiZgU


christianreligioncatholicpurgatorythe warninggarabandalvirgin maryat the doorsouls in purgatory

