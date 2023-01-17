The Souls in Purgatory Confirm to Seer We Are Close to the Prophesied Warning of Garabandal!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
January 17, 2023
In Garabandal the Virgin Mary reinforced the Catholic doctrine on Purgatory and the Souls in Purgatory confirm Garabandal.
The souls in Purgatory visit Earth with special permission from God to ask for prayers, masses and sacrifices, in order to quickly ascend to Heaven.
Source: https://forosdelavirgen.org/almas-purgatorio-aviso-garabandal/
