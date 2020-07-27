Maria Farmer Epstein Victim: Rothschilds, Trump, Clintons, Wexner All Involved

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Maria Farmer one of the earliest victims of Epstein claims, Ghislaine Maxwell told her the Rothschilds were the greatest protector of her family and that Donald Trump, the Clintons, and Alan Dershowitz were all involved.
Maria Farmer shared new details about her time spent with serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as well as who she believes is protecting Epstein’s longtime confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, the Rothschilds family with journalist Whitney Webb during The The Last American Vagabond podcast on April 21st, 2020. Farmer is alleged to be the first victim of Jeffrey Epstein after she first reported her story to the New York police and FBI as early as 1996.
Since 2019 after Epstein’s arrest and subsequent untimely death, Maria Farmer has begun speaking more openly about her abuse at the hands of Epstein and his network. As well as the abuse of her then-15-year-old sister, Annie. Farmer. Maria stated in the interview with journalist Whitney Webb that the abuse took place at the million-dollar estate owned by Epstein’s financier and former friend, Lex Wexner, CEO of the Limited Brands and Victoria’s Secret. Farmer alleged that she was abused by both Epstein and Maxwell during this time period...Continued @ http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=211053
Video mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GX6u7kGA8mE
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