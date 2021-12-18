© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Systematic Deception: How Lies Ignite Race Wars
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 18, 2021
Meet the man behind the documentary that destroys the lies meant to control the vote and suppress true progress. How he stepped away from Hollywood and has been able to organize the most influential to expose the systematic deception perpetrated on our nation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.