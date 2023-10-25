Qatari emir says Israel should not be given ‘free licence to kill’ in Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a group of American Jewish community leaders on Monday that he asked the Qatari prime minister less than two weeks ago to tone down Al Jazeera's rhetoric about the War in Gaza, according to three people who attended the meeting.

➡️According to the three attendees, Blinken said he gave toning down Al Jazeera coverage of the war in Gaza as an example of steps the Qatari government can take to do this. Blinken said he asked the Qataris to "turn down the volume on Al Jazeera's coverage because it is full of anti-Israel incitement," according to one source.

➡️Blinken didn't give any examples of the heightened rhetoric he asked to be dialed back.

➡️The State Department declined to comment on Blinken's remarks about Al Jazeera.

➡️The Qatari Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Maria Zakharova (Russia) shares her thoughts on Antony Blinken begging the the Qatari government over Al-Jazeera:

"Blinken asked the Qatari prime minister to influence the Al-Jazeera TV channel so that it would “soften the rhetoric” about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Axios writes, citing sources. The American Secretary of State asked to “reduce the volume of the reports,” since they are allegedly full of incitement against Israel, the publication notes."

💬 "And after this, Blinken will say that Gershkovich could not work for American intelligence agencies because it is prohibited by US law? Censorship is also prohibited by law, but this does not bother Blinken, as we see.

When, I wonder, will Blinken turn to the US President with a request to influence CNN and “lower the volume of reporting,” for example, on Ukraine?"