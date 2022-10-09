Dropping like flies. Demons or the 5G cyber Reaper?

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Too many people seeing visions and dropping dead. Is it biblical end times or are they ramping up the signal and attacking the nanobots that have taken over your CNS?Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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