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Why are hospital workers so afraid of the vaccine?
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632 views • December 25, 2020
Ron Paul with Daniel McAdams, December 23, 2020
Across the country hospital administrators are facing unexpected push-back from employees on the issue of the covid vaccine. More and more are refusing to take it, with at least one hospital CEO mentioning "mistrust" and fear. Why? Also today, poor Dr. Birx has had her feelings hurt over her family Thanksgiving trip. US has record deaths in 2020? San Francisco's record overdoses. And more...
Ron Paul Liberty Report
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/archives/why-are-hospital-workers-so-afraid-of-the-vaccine
Across the country hospital administrators are facing unexpected push-back from employees on the issue of the covid vaccine. More and more are refusing to take it, with at least one hospital CEO mentioning "mistrust" and fear. Why? Also today, poor Dr. Birx has had her feelings hurt over her family Thanksgiving trip. US has record deaths in 2020? San Francisco's record overdoses. And more...
Ron Paul Liberty Report
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/archives/why-are-hospital-workers-so-afraid-of-the-vaccine
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