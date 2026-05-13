MK Ultra Hearings Suddenly Delayed | Cathy O’Brien Responds

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Cathy O’Brien, one of the most well-known MK Ultra whistleblowers and survivors, returns to the program to discuss the planned MK Ultra hearings in Congress. We explore what these hearings may actually focus on, why she believes key firsthand witnesses like herself have not been asked to participate, and what that could mean.

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We also discuss how the mechanisms behind MK Ultra may still exist today — even if the program no longer operates under that name. Cathy shares her perspective on modern psychological conditioning, trauma-based control, media influence, and the evolution of behavioral manipulation in today’s world.

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It’s a provocative conversation that examines one of the most controversial subjects in modern history and asks whether these systems ever truly disappeared — or simply evolved.

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You can learn more about Cathy O’Brien and purchase her book through her official website https://Trance-Formation.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further