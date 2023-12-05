Create New Account
Dr. David Martin's address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)
Prevent Global Genocide
Dr. David Martin informed 16 members of the UK Parliament that COVID was a 56 year plan in the making which started in the UK when the Wellcome Trust foundation decided to fund the corona virus as the ‘preferred form of human manipulation’.


Source: https://odysee.com/@Autonomy:d/dr-david-martin-to-UK-parliament-on-welcome-trust-and-corona:b

