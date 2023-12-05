Dr. David Martin's address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)

Dr. David Martin informed 16 members of the UK Parliament that COVID was a 56 year plan in the making which started in the UK when the Wellcome Trust foundation decided to fund the corona virus as the ‘preferred form of human manipulation’.
Source: https://odysee.com/@Autonomy:d/dr-david-martin-to-UK-parliament-on-welcome-trust-and-corona:b
