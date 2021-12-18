CCP Is Using the Funds and Technologies Coming From the U.S. to Dominate the World

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12/13/2021 With the help of American entrepreneurs and investors, the CCP has been using the massive funds and high technologies coming from the U.S. to attack the U.S. and to dominate the world. These American traitors are kowtowing to the CCP dictatorship just to make blood money.