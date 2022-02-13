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Top 10 part 2. More Gary Null quick shopping trip. Save your family every day.
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302 views • February 13, 2022
Filmed in NYC on a chilly May day 2003.
Gary's educational shopping trip (with the kind man who needs help getting healthy) includes these real foods:
1. Mangoes, kiwis, avocados, plums
2. kale, Swiss chard, bok choy
3. radishes
4. rapini (Italian broccoli)
5. red cabbage
6, broccoli
7. raw unfiltered honey
8. herbs, spices, seasonings
9. popcorn (that you make in a popper or on a stove)
10 brown rice
"Radishes in all your salads."
"One of nature's most perfect cleansers, detoxifiers, and rejuvenators--Italian broccoli"
Gary's educational shopping trip (with the kind man who needs help getting healthy) includes these real foods:
1. Mangoes, kiwis, avocados, plums
2. kale, Swiss chard, bok choy
3. radishes
4. rapini (Italian broccoli)
5. red cabbage
6, broccoli
7. raw unfiltered honey
8. herbs, spices, seasonings
9. popcorn (that you make in a popper or on a stove)
10 brown rice
"Radishes in all your salads."
"One of nature's most perfect cleansers, detoxifiers, and rejuvenators--Italian broccoli"
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