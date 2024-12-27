© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE ENCYCLOPEDIA II AMERICANA 1958 PAGE 14
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/23572220/antarctic_regions-1958-edition-of-the-encyclopedia-americana-v-2-pp-11-14.pdf
DDG: https://www.bing.com/search?q=encyclopedia%20americana%201958%20volume%202&pc=0STP&ptag=C1N1111AB4EAC07134&form=CONBNT&conlogo=CT3210127
Encyclopedia Americana 1958 Vol 2 Page 14
YouTube Mar 26, 2022 by FE Proofs
The Encyclopedia Americana Volume II 1958 Edition tells of a Dome at 13,000 Feet High in Antarctica.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4ay3PNzO0w
antarctic_regions-1958-edition-of-the-encyclopedia-americana-v-2-pp-11-14.pdf
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/23572220/antarctic_regions-1958-edition-of-the-encyclopedia-americana-v-2-pp-11-14.pdf