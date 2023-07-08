Breaking news guys:
the president of Portugal suffered a sudden illness and was brought to the hospital.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa collapsed while visiting a university in Costa de Caparica and was rushed to the hospital.
O Presidente da República desmaiou esta quarta-feira, durante uma visita à Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologia, na Costa de Caparica. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa teve de ser levado por várias pessoas, tendo sido depois reencaminhado para o hospital.
