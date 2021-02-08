TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 08, 2021

An Auburn, California man dies within four hours of getting the Covid Vaccine. The VAERS system reports that more than 500 people have died from the vaccine, in the US, through January 29th, which includes more than 11-thousand reports.Dr. Carrie Madej says, "'Why would you put this poison, this experimental drug in your body for the most minuscule of benefits?'David Knight says, "As the media covers up these symptoms, people will realize we are having Russian Roulette played on us." Former NY Times Reporter Alex Berenson asks, "What exactly is the standard of proof for post-vaccination adverse events? Does the Oracle of Delphi have to say the vaccine is responsible? Must Jesus convene a fact-finding committee?On "Corona Crazy," you won't believe the number of people who are cracking on Tom Brady for going maskless on Sunday.